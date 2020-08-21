Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Brady by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brady by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Brady by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Brady by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE BRC opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.25 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRC. Sidoti upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $2,265,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.