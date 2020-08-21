American Investment Services Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504,842 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $102,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,866,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $990,298,000 after purchasing an additional 685,820 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,600.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,060 shares of company stock worth $9,744,039 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

