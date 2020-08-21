Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,407 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yeti were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Yeti during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Yeti during the first quarter worth about $947,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yeti by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Yeti by 1,215.2% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 491,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 454,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,828 shares in the company, valued at $20,077,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $14,101,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,692 shares of company stock worth $19,589,742. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YETI opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. Cowen lifted their target price on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Yeti from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

