Profund Advisors LLC Has $102.74 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $102,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,600.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.03. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,039 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

