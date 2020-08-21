305,432 Shares in GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 305,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.09% of GAN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,272,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

GAN stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.54.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

