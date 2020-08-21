305,432 Shares in GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 305,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.09% of GAN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,272,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

GAN stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.54.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GAN (NYSE:GAN)

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Andra AP fonden Sells 33,400 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Andra AP fonden Sells 33,400 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden
Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in AMERCO
Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in AMERCO
Andra AP fonden Sells 25,800 Shares of Hasbro, Inc.
Andra AP fonden Sells 25,800 Shares of Hasbro, Inc.
Andra AP fonden Sells 44,900 Shares of CMS Energy Co.
Andra AP fonden Sells 44,900 Shares of CMS Energy Co.
Edison International Stock Holdings Increased by Andra AP fonden
Edison International Stock Holdings Increased by Andra AP fonden


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report