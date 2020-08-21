Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $12,520,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $8,474,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $58,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,387,155. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.