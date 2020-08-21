Andra AP fonden Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,139,000 after buying an additional 584,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after purchasing an additional 682,588 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 870,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after purchasing an additional 160,158 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

