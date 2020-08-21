Andra AP fonden Sells 7,900 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $328.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $328.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

