Andra AP fonden Sells 39,700 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $203.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.