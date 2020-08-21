Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $80,845,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IDEX by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,944,000 after purchasing an additional 372,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IDEX by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,557 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,200 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $176.28 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

