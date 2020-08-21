Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.13 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Itron worth $18,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $25,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $107,277.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $265,247. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $64.42 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

