Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.27 Million Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of PS Business Parks worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 18.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 9.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $311,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.