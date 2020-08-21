Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Watsco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Watsco by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $240.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.80. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $244.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.46.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

