Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Commerce Bancshares worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

