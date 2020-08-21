Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Quaker Chemical worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 26.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

NYSE:KWR opened at $196.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.41. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $208.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,091,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $777,372.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,300.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,484 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.