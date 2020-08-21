Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,922 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Aecom worth $18,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Aecom in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Aecom in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Aecom in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aecom by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

