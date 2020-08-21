Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,660 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

CWT opened at $47.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of -0.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.