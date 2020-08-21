Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,575,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 143,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISBC. BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

