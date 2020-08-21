Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Owens Corning worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

