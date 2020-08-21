Alps Advisors Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 26.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

