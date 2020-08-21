Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $135,000 Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $325,060.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.30.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

