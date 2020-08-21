Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,563 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,962,000 after purchasing an additional 163,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,596,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.32.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $54.62 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

