Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $107,000 Investment in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Range Resources by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 160.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,485 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 69.7% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,115,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3,137.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,700,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $3,591,000.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

