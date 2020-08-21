Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stake Increased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 20.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 265,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $891,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,307 shares of company stock worth $46,661,228. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $96.56 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

