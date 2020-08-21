Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

TRUP opened at $59.01 on Friday. Trupanion Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,180.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,642.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $4,562,248.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,607.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,049 shares of company stock worth $9,110,931. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

