Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $139,000 in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 711,030 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 471,829 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 638.00 and a beta of 1.26. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

