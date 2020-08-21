Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,667,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,077,000 after purchasing an additional 340,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 69.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 217,737 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $11,551,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $9,516,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $7,858,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $101.80 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.