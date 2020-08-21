Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $119.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

