Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 221.4% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after buying an additional 1,129,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 498,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 67,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.