Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allakos by 37.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 39.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 182.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. Allakos Inc has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $581,669.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,752.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.