Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 102.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Triton International by 38.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

In other Triton International news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 46,228 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $1,455,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRTN opened at $34.32 on Friday. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

TRTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Triton International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.