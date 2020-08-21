AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,873,000 after buying an additional 8,136,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,256,000 after buying an additional 661,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AES by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,347,000 after buying an additional 5,543,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,498,000 after buying an additional 1,009,086 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AES by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,773,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,114,000 after purchasing an additional 416,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

NYSE AES opened at $17.95 on Friday. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.