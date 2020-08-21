LSV Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.13% of Ducommun as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 42.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $461.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCO. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

