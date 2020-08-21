LSV Asset Management Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.60% of Smart Sand worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Smart Sand by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 178,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Smart Sand by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Smart Sand by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 41,450 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

SND opened at $1.46 on Friday. Smart Sand Inc has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.