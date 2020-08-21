IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,725 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth $1,716,000.

MMTM stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.61. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $149.76.

