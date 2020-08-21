Insider Selling: Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Sells $150,780.00 in Stock

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $150,780.00.

AUB stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on AUB. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

