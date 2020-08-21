LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 143.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 83.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 254.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $440.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.82. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $875.46 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

