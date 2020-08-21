Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells $117,000.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at $178,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, July 17th, Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $138,633.24.

On Monday, July 20th, Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $145,080.00.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlane Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Greenlane by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Greenlane by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.