Insider Selling: Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director Sells $145,000.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 963.99 and a beta of 2.15.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.68.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

