Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Wells Fargo & Co reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

