LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $209.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.26. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

