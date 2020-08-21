LSV Asset Management Invests $850,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 468.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KOF opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.18). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. Barclays downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

