Bessemer Group Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 90.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.