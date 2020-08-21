Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

NYSE:BMO opened at $57.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

