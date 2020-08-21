Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW opened at $62.34 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LW. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.