Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,175,000 after buying an additional 14,168,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,089,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,263,000 after buying an additional 183,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,354,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,595,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth $201,489,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.2% during the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,278,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,345,000 after buying an additional 604,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

HLT opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

