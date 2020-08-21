Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $197.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $247.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

