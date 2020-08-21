Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 490.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

FUTY opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

