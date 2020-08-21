Insider Selling: Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Sells $282,282.00 in Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,241,168.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RPD opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 73.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

