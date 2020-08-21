Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $297,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,113,816.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

